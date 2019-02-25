Ladytron Hit Reset With Highly Anticipated Return

Liverpudlian electronic group Ladytron went quiet for a few years after the release of their 2011 album, Gravity the Seducer, but now they're back with a self-titled sixth full-length, and two shows at the Fonda. We chatted with them about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: There's a general feeling that this new album is your best since Light & Magic — would you agree? If so, what do you put that down to?

DANIEL HUNT: Many people are saying similar things but not necessarily just about that album. I think it is up there with the best we’ve done. It could be the best record we’ve released.

Also, it is a different context to the one that the others were released into — these are very different days.

Why make this one self-titled?



HELEN MARNIE: After such a long break it made sense — we were hitting reset.

DH: And we made something that was definitive enough to suit that title.

Do you enjoy playing L.A.? Any strong memories?



HM: Our first U.S. tour in 2003 ended at the Fonda. We had some wonderful shows in Los Angeles.

DH: It is a place that is very familiar to me, and I was there so regularly I nearly moved to L.A. at one point, but haven’t been back at all since we played the Wiltern in 2011.

HM: In the early days we were almost based there; our label, our management were there.

DH: We also recorded Light & Magic, and mixed Velocifero, in Los Angeles.

What can we expect from this set?



HM: We are preparing songs from the new album right now, but of course it will be a set list built across all the records.

DH: We have been experimenting with AV more than ever with this record, and that side of the set develops with each successive show.

When this tour is over, what else does the band have planned for 2019?



DH: Some more singles from this record, and more short films for them. That side is something that we are enjoying this time around: making these films that build a universe around the album.

HM: After so long away, we’re not going back into hibernation anytime soon.

Ladytron play with Night Drive and Hiroko Yamamura at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, and Friday, March 1, at the Fonda Theatre.



