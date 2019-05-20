L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Music Editor Brett Callwood and Country Duo SixForty1

L.A. Weekly publisher Brian Calle sits down with L.A. Weekly Music Editor Brett Callwood, along with Austin Gee, one of the members of country duo SixForty1, and SixForty1 guitarist Josh Kovach.
Callwood gives us an inside look at the creation of the L.A. Weekly Best of L.A.: Music edition and the writers behind it, as well as a sneak peek of what’s to come in the next few issues of the L.A. Weekly.
Gee and Kovach discuss their group’s rising fame, their upcoming performance at CMA Fest, and what’s coming up for one of the next major country duos.
The group discusses the different music scenes across the country, whether or not a genre of music can actually “die,” and swap some embarrassing dating stories.
Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.
