Killy to Bring Positive Chaos to SoCal

It's been a year since Toronto rapper KILLY, born Khalil Tatem, released his Surrender Your Soul album, his debut "Killamanjaro" single dropping shortly before that. There's new material on the way, and KILLY is opening for Nav on his Bad Habits tour, so we chatted...

L.A. WEEKLY: How did you get started in hip-hop, and when did you know it was going to be a career?

KILLY: I was born in to hip-hop — both my parents are very young and they would be constantly playing hip-hop and reggae around the house. I always kinda knew — I just grew into it and started honing my focus around the age of 12-14.

Your Surrender Your Soul album has been out for a year — any sign of a new one?

A new project, yes, I’m working on two projects right now. One is completed and is being prepared for release, the other I’ve been working on for awhile. I’m taking my time with it.