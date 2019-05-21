Killy to Bring Positive Chaos to SoCal

It's been a year since Toronto rapper KILLY, born Khalil Tatem, released his Surrender Your Soul album, his debut "Killamanjaro" single dropping shortly before that. There's new material on the way, and KILLY is opening for Nav on his Bad Habits tour, so we chatted...
L.A. WEEKLY: How did you get started in hip-hop, and when did you know it was going to be a career?
KILLY: I was born in to hip-hop — both my parents are very young and they would be constantly playing hip-hop and reggae around the house. I always kinda knew — I just grew into it and started honing my focus around the age of 12-14.
Your Surrender Your Soul album has been out for a year — any sign of a new one?
A new project, yes, I’m working on two projects right now. One is completed and is being prepared for release, the other I’ve been working on for awhile. I’m taking my time with it.
Do you enjoy coming to L.A.? Any good memories?
I liked it more the first couple times, because it was more than just L.A. the city, it represented a sense of validation and all the work I had put in. Whatever your craft is, generally the best of the best end up moving to L.A. So when I stared coming it was pretty surreal and then after some time spent, I realized I just like the environment and weather rather than the Hollywood aspect.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
What can we expect from the set this time?
Bare energy. Positive chaos.
After this show, what's next for you this year?
Finish the Bad Habit North American tour, head out on another European tour for July, a new project dropping soon, new videos and new collaborations to come.
Killy plays with Nav at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at the House of Blues, Anaheim; then on Friday, June 28 at the Hollywood Palladium.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!