The Coachella Expectation vs. Reality: Respect the Music!

First-timers heading into Coachella Weekend 1 may have a preconceived notion of what the festival will be. You see the glamour pictures all over social media of guys and girls in their “Coachella outfit," leading to a barrage of #Coachella hashtags paired with snappy captions.

Obviously, there’s a reason people keep coming back since the first Coachella festival in '99, and it’s not to take pictures.

KAYZO, who headlines the Sahara Tent on day one, gives his take. “People and fans assume it’s kind of a bro fest,” he says. “A takeover of people who maybe aren’t respectful at a music festival, but I think it’s quite the opposite. It’s a bunch of cool people here to enjoy their favorite musicians and respect each other. It’s actually way more chill than a lot of other festivals.”