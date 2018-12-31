Jonathan Davis Looks to OzzFest and 2019

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will play a solo set on New Year's as part of an OzzFest bill that also includes headliner Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Ice-T's Bodycount. It promises to be a spectacular evening, so we spoke to Davis about it.

L.A. WEEKLY: This show is quite a way to spend New Year's Eve — will you have your family with you?

JONATHAN DAVIS: Yes! Absolutely. I always try to have my family around me to ring in the new year.