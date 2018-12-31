Jonathan Davis Looks to OzzFest and 2019

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will play a solo set on New Year's as part of an OzzFest bill that also includes headliner Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Ice-T's Bodycount. It promises to be a spectacular evening, so we spoke to Davis about it.
L.A. WEEKLY: This show is quite a way to spend New Year's Eve — will you have your family with you?
JONATHAN DAVIS: Yes! Absolutely. I always try to have my family around me to ring in the new year.
The lineup is spectacular. Who are you looking forward to seeing?
I love them all so much. I’ve toured with each of them and I could not possibly pick a favorite, so I want to see as much of it as I can!
What's your New Year's resolution?
To try to find the good in everything that life may throw at me.
What can we expect from your set?
To be taken on a journey. It’ll get your old lady all worked up and get you laid.
What's next for you in 2019 (both solo and with Korn)?
A little of both Korn and solo project. I want to finish a new Korn record and start working on new solo material!
Jonathan Davis plays with Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Bodycount at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, at the Forum.
