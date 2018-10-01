Jesse Jo Stark Transforms Into Horrific Hillbilly

If you’ve heard about Jesse Jo Stark at this point, it might be because she’s the daughter of Richard and Laurie Stark, the husband-and-wife team behind the successful jewelry and furniture company Chrome Hearts. It might be because she’s Cher’s goddaughter, or because she’s model Bella Hadid’s best friend and known as a bit of a party girl. It probably isn’t because of her music. But it fucking should be.

Here’s the thing — Stark’s family is very, very financially stable. Not that her parents haven’t worked their asses off to get where they are, but it all means that Stark has lived a life most blossoming musicians don’t get to live. As a result, she has contacts other people won’t have. There are advantages.

On the flipside, none of that would help if her music was terrible. And let’s face it, history isn’t on her side. Remember Paris Hilton’s music? Stark probably will hate that comparison, as well she should. Because, in fact, putting all of the other bullshit to one side, Stark is an extremely exciting, ambitious and captivating performer, singer and songwriter.