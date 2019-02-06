 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Jesse Jo StarkEXPAND
Jesse Jo Stark
Dana Trippe

Music Pick: Jesse Jo Stark at the Hi Hat

Falling James | February 6, 2019 | 3:30pm
AA

Jesse Jo Stark manufactures a ton of shadowy atmosphere in the torrid songs on her recent EP, Dandelion. “Spreading like a tropical disease, hanging in my haunted summer breeze/Yeah, all the girls are skeletons/They want to jump your bones,” the L.A. singer purrs dismissively on “Love Is in the Air,” her words wrapped in a haze of ’60s psychedelic-pop keyboards and dark guitar chords. Stark switches gears on “Breakfast With Lou,” an unexpectedly breezy pop fantasy about wanting to hang out with the famously curmudgeonly leader of The Velvet Underground. Similarly, she romanticizes airily about a seedy Manhattan landmark with “Chelsea Hotel,” belying its tangled and bloody history with a cheery melody. Stark returns to her funereal intensity on the echo-spangled dream-pop ballad “Monster Man.”

Jesse Jo Stark at the Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 258-4427.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: