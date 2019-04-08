Jauz Bites Back at Coachella

Bay Area DJ Jauz, aka Sam Vogel, will perform at Coachella for the first time this year, and his Bite This label is doing a stage takeover on both Fridays. He's going to be busy, and we chatted with him about what we can expect.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start creating music, and then know it would be a career?

JAUZ: I’ve always known that I was gonna do music, since I was a kid. It’s just knowing what capacity. When I was in elementary school, I wanted to be in NSYNC, or be in a boy band. I thought that was my destiny. In middle school, it was to be a rapper. Then when I was in high school, I started playing guitar. Maybe even before high school a little bit. But when I started playing guitar, that was really when my actual music career in my mind took off. I was convinced that I was going to be in a band touring, playing guitar, and it just never worked out for one reason or another. Somehow I found electronic music. I started producing when I was 14 or 15. When I realized that making music electronically is completely dependent on no one other than yourself, I realized that if I take it seriously, then I can make something happen with it. So from the time I was 15, I was in it to win it.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

That’s tough. There’s been a lot. The pretty quick transition from looking up to all these artists and being like, “I could never even meet them or talk to them,” to now having worked with so many of them. Doing a song with Tiësto, Skrillex, Diplo, Dillon Francis, the list goes on. I’ve not only made music but also become friends with so many people that I used to idolize and are huge influences and reasons why I am here doing what I do. But I guess if there’s a crowning achievement, even though it’s not really fair to put one above the other because there really have been so many, I would have to say headlining the Bill Graham [Civic Auditorium] in 2017, because I grew up in San Francisco and I never even got to go to a show at the Bill Graham when I was a kid. To be able to come home and do my biggest headline sold-out show of all time to this day, that was probably if not the No. 1 moment, at least top three.