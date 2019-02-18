Jaki Nelson Dances With Strangers

Pop success beckons to Jaki Nelson, whose "Dancing With Strangers" single has just been sitting in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. Nelson performs at Club TigerHeat at Avalon on Thursday, Feb. 21, so we chatted about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start singing and performing, and when did you start taking it seriously?

JAKI NELSON: I was born into a musical family, so I’ve been doing music my entire life. My parents have been telling me stories about when I was an infant, they would drive me around the block to get me to go to sleep, and then at some point I just started singing along to the radio instead. So as long as I remember, I’ve been singing. When I was about 17, I discovered how music is actually recorded, the programs that are used and all that stuff, and it was so fascinating to me, it just sparked this obsession. So I became more of a producer at first, but I realized that I didn’t have to go searching for singers, I could just do it myself. Once I started doing that, I started getting requests from other people to sing on their tracks, too. That was the moment when I went, "Oh, I could do this. Cool."