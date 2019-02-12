Insane Clown Posse Get Fearless on New Album

Following two solo shows from Insane Clown Posse men Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope at the Whisky this month, the duo will join forces once more for an ICP record release party at the Regent Theater on Feb. 15, a celebration of new opus Fearless Fred Fury. We chatted with Shaggy about it all...

L.A. WEEKLY: The new Fearless Fred Fury album drops on Feb. 15 — are you excited for the fans to hear it?

SHAGGY 2 DOPE: We’ve been working on it for well over a year. It’s not the longest record it took us to record, but it’s definitely not the shortest. But this record, it was more nonstop. A lot of other records, we would be in the studio certain times, and this was just constant. Weekends and no days off. Not because we had to but because the creative drive was there. Just sitting around the house, sitting around anywhere, not working on it, just felt weird. We canceled some dates that we had and stuff like that, just because it didn’t make sense doing other things when we’re supposed to be finishing this record up. I’m not gonna say it took a long time, but this record here is something special. I can’t stop listening to it. Every time I hear it, it’s better than the last time, and I already loved it the second we recorded it. I’m super geeked, not just for juggalos to hear but the world in general. To me, it’s some other shit. And I can’t wait for everybody in the world to hear it.