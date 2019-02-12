Insane Clown Posse Get Fearless on New Album

Following two solo shows from Insane Clown Posse men Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope at the Whisky this month, the duo will join forces once more for an ICP record release party at the Regent Theater on Feb. 15, a celebration of new opus Fearless Fred Fury. We chatted with Shaggy about it all...
L.A. WEEKLY: The new Fearless Fred Fury album drops on Feb. 15 — are you excited for the fans to hear it?
SHAGGY 2 DOPE: We’ve been working on it for well over a year. It’s not the longest record it took us to record, but it’s definitely not the shortest. But this record, it was more nonstop. A lot of other records, we would be in the studio certain times, and this was just constant. Weekends and no days off. Not because we had to but because the creative drive was there. Just sitting around the house, sitting around anywhere, not working on it, just felt weird. We canceled some dates that we had and stuff like that, just because it didn’t make sense doing other things when we’re supposed to be finishing this record up. I’m not gonna say it took a long time, but this record here is something special. I can’t stop listening to it. Every time I hear it, it’s better than the last time, and I already loved it the second we recorded it. I’m super geeked, not just for juggalos to hear but the world in general. To me, it’s some other shit. And I can’t wait for everybody in the world to hear it.
How did the group evolve between albums?
We evolve with every album we do, because we’re artists. We have a lot of people at meet-and-greets who tell us we need to make another record like The Great Milenko, but those records have already been made. If you try to make another record like that, what you’ll get is, "It’s all right but it sounds too much like The Great Milenko." So I think our music is always evolving because we always evolve as artists. If we try sticking to the same formula, it comes out sounding somewhat different because we’re not the same people. I’m not an angry 20-year-old anymore, I’m a 44-year-old married father of five. I’ve got just as much drive to make music, but the drive is different.
What can we expect from the set at the Regent?
Just the same old shit we’ve been doing, just elevated up. Our machine’s so well oiled that when we’re onstage now, it’s like science. Everything that’s done up there is done for a reason. We’re gonna turn it up a little extra hard for Fred.
When the album’s out, what else do you have planned for 2019?
Tour, and more tour. Videos — the sky’s the limit. Hopefully we’ll hit Australia, Canada, the U.K. and, of course, the States. It’s gonna be a long year of touring. We like to get in the trenches and do a little bit of everything, so you never know when we’ll pop up. No rest this year?
Do you have anybody new signed to Psychopathic Records that we should be checking out?
No, we’re not signing anybody right now. We’re too busy working on ICP. We ain’t stopping for shit.
Insane Clown Posse play at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Regent Theater.
