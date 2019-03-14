Hot Club of Cowtown and Dustbowl Revival Pay Tribute to The Band

Two excellent but very different Americana/roots bands have joined forces for a tour that will see them both celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first two albums by The Band. Both Hot Club of Cowtown and Dustbowl Revival will play sets that combine the music of The Band with their own original music. They hit Malibu on March 19, so we spoke to Elana James from Hot Club and Zach Lupetin from Dustbowl about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: This is all very interesting. How did this tour come about?

ELANA JAMES: We’ve known [Dustbowl Revival] for a while. We’ve had the same agent. We have similar interests, and Zach has been a fan of our band for a while. We’ve been on the scene, I think, a lot longer than they have. But we were aware of each other and it was our agent’s idea to think about presenting a show along the lines of The Band and our influences, which is something that never would have occurred to me because what we do is so much more vintage than that era. But we thought it was a cool challenge. It seemed like a great idea.

ZACH LUPETIN: I think we share a mutual love of the music of The Band. It’s music that I grew up listening to with my dad, and as I have played with my own band for 10 years, I realized how much of a springboard their music is for bands like us that want to bring all these different types of roots music into one group — New Orleans brass, blues, folk and string band music. They were one of the only bands to make it their own. It’s definitely an inspiration for me as a writer and musician. It’s our goal to make timeless music now. Hot Club have been one of those bands that I started listening to in college about 15 years ago, and they got me into Western swing and some of the early prewar jazz. Being able to tour with one of your favorite bands is an exciting thing to do, so why not?