Here’s Why You Should See Anna Lunoe at Coachella

One of the big thrills at Coachella is not only seeing your favorite artists play but discovering new talent. While Anna Lunoe isn’t necessarily brand-new, returning for her third year, the DJ/tastemaker plays the early 2:40 p.m. Friday slot at Sahara Tent.

Having been in the industry for more than a decade, the “Stomper” recording artist moved to Los Angeles from Sydney in 2012, already having deejayed with artists such as Flume, Alison Wonderland, RÜFÜS Du Sol, etc. Now, she balances hosting her own show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Dance Chart, being a mother and being a performer, while prepping for her forthcoming EP with Mad Decent.

If you made the trek from Los Angeles to Indio, you may have seen her on one of the gigantic Billboards on the way.

L.A. WEEKLY: Can you talk about your face on the billboard on the way down?

ANNA LUNOE: My management company did it — it’s just a joke. For those who haven’t seen it, the billboard is basically me, Diplo and Dillon Francis Photoshopped onto some ’90s lawyers. It’s like, “Do you have a set time problem? Call this number now!” It’s stupid. It’s basically total nonsense [laughs].

This is your third year back. How does it feel?

This is my favorite year. The first time, I was too nervous to enjoy it. I didn’t sleep the night before! The second year, I was pregnant. I announced the day of and my phone was blowing up

Why would you do that to yourself?

’Cause I’m an idiot! And I had a death in the family that morning. The whole family was just on high anxiety to the max. I loved it but I was so overstimulated that I wasn’t truly present. This year, I was sick before but I’m so happy to have made it onstage. I just really enjoyed the set and fully embodied it. The bonus of playing at 2:40 p.m. is every person that came wanted to come see you so badly. They’re your people! I felt very safe and comfortable to play whatever I wanted. I went all over the place. I went on this weird alien journey, I had dancers with alien heads! It was really fun.

Why should concertgoers come see you play?

Because I love it, and that comes across. Hopefully I’ll make you feel free and away from the troubles of your life.

What’s the biggest misconception heading into Coachella weekend?

That it’s all Instagram glamour pics and not just dirt in your face. Hours walking around to sets — it’s very physically demanding.

How are you finding the challenge of balancing motherhood and music?

It’s a challenge but it’s awesome. I wouldn’t change it. It puts everything in perspective. I’m a lot more free because there’s so much more in my life that my work has become a real sense of enjoyment. A real vessel for me to just have fun, whereas I used to take it more seriously.

What are your favorite songs to drop in a set?

Right now, I’m obsessed with Distinkt. He’s a U.K. producer. I pretty much play every song he releases. I love Redlight. I’m really enjoying playing all my new songs. I got an EP dropping in a couple weeks. It’s been really fun! In the past, my songs have been so specifically me in a really mental way that sometimes other DJs can’t always play it. It’s more just for me to play. With this EP, I wanted to make it still me but more accessible for other people. Less identity slammed all over it. I’m excited, definitely all good club songs.