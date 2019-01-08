Hardship Anchors Aim to Keep True Punk & Roll Alive

The spirit of Social Distortion thrives in the form of Long Beach rowdy punks The Hardship Anchors. Cars, beaches, leather, denim and girls are the order of the day, as the band snarl their way through many a local set. They play local haunt Alex's Bar with John Poddy & the Secret Robots on Thursday, so we spoke to frontman Trevor Lucca about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: When and how did the band form, and what was the mission?

TREVOR LUCCA: 2013 — Brett [Gillies, bass] and Joey [Luck, bass] were hanging out a lot and jamming, Brett and I were old friends, so we all linked up with a mission to keep true punk rock & roll alive, while playing with other cool bands, being able to see different cities and making friends along the way. Doing our own thing our own way while trying to contribute to something we care about.