Go Betty Go Head Back to the Start

Local Latina punk band Go Betty Go have just released their 2005 album Nothing Is More on vinyl — red vinyl, no less — and to celebrate, they're going out on tour with old friends The Dollyrots. They hit the Hi Hat this week, so we spoke to singer Nicolette Vilar about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: You guys seem to play with The Dollyrots a lot. How did that relationship begin?

NICOLETTE VILAR: Back in the early 2000s we often played at a bar called Mr. T’s Bowl in Highland Park. There were a handful of us bands that got to know each other through that music scene. Mr. T’s Bowl was a seedy and rambunctious bar/venue in all the right ways, and we all became friends because it became a weekly event. The Dollyrots, Los Abandoned, The Peak Show and Get Set Go were just a few of the bands that would play often. A lot of very good music was made during those days, and it was an incredible learning and inspiring time for all of us. The basement vibe that the bar had allowed us to not feel intimidated by our surroundings and we were free to experiment and have fun. We established a friendship with Kelly and Luis (The Dollyrots) since our Mr. T’s days and ran into each other while touring cross-country over the years. We share mutual fans, so whenever we have an opportunity to play with our friends, it turns into a win-win for all.

When Go Betty Go reunited in 2012, The Dollyrots were there for us as friends and as comrades. A lot had changed in the music industry, and their advice was priceless to us. Our music is different enough that we don’t step on each other's toes but similar in a way that we hope people will enjoy both bands. Plus we love them and their kids are the sweetest thing since apple pie.