Foals' New Material Is Influenced by the Current Climate

It's been four years since the release of the last album, What Went Down, from Oxford, U.K., alt-rockers Foals. Since then, they've lost bassist and original member Walter Gervers, and have prepared two new albums for release. Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Part 1 came out at the start of March, with Part 2 due in the fall. The band play the Shrine this month, so we chatted with frontman Yannis Philippakis.

L.A. WEEKLY: The new album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Part 1, just dropped — how do you think the band have evolved since What Went Down in 2015?

YANNIS PHILIPPAKIS: I think the record is very different. It’s much more textural — keyboards. It’s a dancier record, less aggressive, I’d say. It feels like us in our next phase. We lost a bass player, and we approached this record in the studio very differently, and I think you can hear that in the end results. It’s a record that is directly relating to the current climate. The band’s changed — the dynamic within the band is different now, going from a five-piece to a four-piece. Like I said, the approach in the studio was quite different. I feel like it’s the next step.

It's interesting that it was influenced by the current climate, but it’s less aggressive.

I’m speaking on a musical level, where overall it’s less of a heavy listen in terms of the guitars and stuff. Part 2 is heavier — it’s more of a rock record. I think the lyrics are more acerbic and pointed on this album. I don’t think, with the lyrics, it’s a mellow record. I also don’t think that what’s going on right now needs to be met with straight-up aggression. I think it doesn’t necessarily need to be that emotional response.