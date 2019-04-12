Five L.A.-Based Music Influencers

Baby Ariel is obviously not the only L.A.-based social media personality in the music realm with a shit-ton of followers. Here are five more.

Lilly Singh

Also known as IISuperwomanII, Singh has 5.8 million Twitter followers, over 14.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 8.6 million Instagram followers. Just let those numbers sink in for a minute, because we’re not talking about someone who is necessarily well known to everyone. That’s about to change, though. The Indo-Canadian is based in L.A. now, and NBC just announced that she would be hosting a new late-night talk show, replacing Carson Daly. That she also raps and has had her music appear in Bollywood show Gulaab Gang demonstrates just how far her influence reaches.

Loren Gray

Like Baby Ariel, Gray also came up with the Musical.ly app, and has 3.4 million subscribers. The teen pop star also has 1 million Twitter followers, 3.4 million YouTube subscribers and 16 million Instagram followers. All of that, and she’s just 16 years old. Currently signed to Virgin, her career is still only just getting started.

