Five L.A.-Based Music Influencers

Baby Ariel is obviously not the only L.A.-based social media personality in the music realm with a shit-ton of followers. Here are five more.
Lilly Singh
Also known as IISuperwomanII, Singh has 5.8 million Twitter followers, over 14.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 8.6 million Instagram followers. Just let those numbers sink in for a minute, because we’re not talking about someone who is necessarily well known to everyone. That’s about to change, though. The Indo-Canadian is based in L.A. now, and NBC just announced that she would be hosting a new late-night talk show, replacing Carson Daly. That she also raps and has had her music appear in Bollywood show Gulaab Gang demonstrates just how far her influence reaches.
Loren Gray
Like Baby Ariel, Gray also came up with the Musical.ly app, and has 3.4 million subscribers. The teen pop star also has 1 million Twitter followers, 3.4 million YouTube subscribers and 16 million Instagram followers. All of that, and she’s just 16 years old. Currently signed to Virgin, her career is still only just getting started.
Jordin Sparks
The winner of the sixth season of American Idol in 2007, Sparks has since released three albums, two mixtapes and an EP. She’s also a keen philanthropist, and currently has 3.86 million Twitter followers, 681,000 YouTube subscribers and 1.7 million Instagram followers.
Katy Perry
Pop titan Katy Perry needs no introduction. It’s also not surprising that an artist with such a huge following among the youth will have such an impact as an influencer. Perry currently has 32 million YouTube subscribers, 107 million Twitter followers and 78.2 million Instagram followers.
Snoop Dogg
The oldest person on this list by a distance, Snoop has managed to maintain a hardcore following in the youth demographics, and that’s impressive. He currently has 4.6 million YouTube subscribers, 17.7 million Twitter followers and 30.5 million Instagram followers.
