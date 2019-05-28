Earth's Dylan Carlson Returns With More Haunting Sounds

The 1990's saw guitarist/bassist Dylan Carlson generate body-rumbling instrumental drone-metal as part of seminal Northwest band Earth. The 2000's have seen Carlson steer the musical evolution of Earth into a haunting mix of doom-metal and dark Americana. Earth's new record, Full Upon Her Burning Lips, is out now. We caught up with Carlson to discuss the new album:

L.A. WEEKLY: Earth's previous record, 2014's Primitive and Deadly, had guest vocalists and additional instrumentation, but the sound on the new record is stripped back down to just you on guitars/bass and Adrienne Davies on drums/percussion. Was that a conscious decision heading into the writing and recording of the new album?

DYLAN CARLSON: That was conscious. I enjoyed playing with other musicians but I really wanted this album to show what the two of us are capable of. Adrienne's drums are a big part of the live show, but on record they have not necessarily come out as much. I wanted a dryer recording, a sort of '70s style record where there's not a lot of studio effects and guitars are hard-panned left and right.

Was the five-year gap between Earth albums intentional?

Not really. We spent three years touring. [Primitive and Deadly] was our last record with Southern Lord, and we were changing management. I knew there would probably be a delay because that stuff was getting sorted and we weren't sure where we are going to end up. I also had the opportunity to do a solo record (2018's Conquistador), and that went well. I did the collaboration with The Bug (2017's Concrete Desert). The plan wasn't for it to be five years. It just sort of happened.