Dying Fetus Bring Chaos and Carnage

Maryland death metal band Dying Fetus play the House of Blues in Anaheim this week as part of the Chaos & Carnage tour, so we chatted with frontman and original member John Gallagher about the brutality that awaits us...

L.A. WEEKLY: It's been two years since Wrong One To Fuck With — is there another album on the way?

JOHN GALLAGHER: Yes, definitely! So far I have six killer songs completed. We have some really catchy and brutal stuff in the works. I'm going for songs that feel and sound great. Not just technical for the sake of being technical direction. This June will mark the second year of Wrong One To Fuck With. We're so grateful for the overwhelming support from all our diehard fans making WOTFW a tremendous success!

How has the band grown/evolved, particularly over the past decade?

We have stepped up our live production with a more elaborate light show and huge banners. The fans deserve quality entertainment. We are playing super tight after performing for years on various world tours and music festivals. We all love to have fun with the band but we take this very seriously and want to deliver a solid show every night. We want the crowd to leave feeling pummeled.