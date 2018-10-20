Desert Daze: A Look Back

Desert Daze 2018 in Moreno Valley was full of highs and lows. First with the negatives...

Friday, Oct. 12, saw vehicles trapped in lines for as long as three hours, as poor planning and limited traffic lanes had festival attendees running into the bushes to relieve themselves. To make matters worse, a rare Southern California thunderstorm rolled in during Tame Impala’s set, scuttling the Aussies and sending concertgoers fleeing the festival grounds amid a torrential downpour. Citing the dangerous situation, the promoters wisely shut down the rest of the night. Predictably, Twitter exploded with angry rants from fans who missed Tame Impala and demanded a refund. To their credit, the Perth band stuck around overnight trying everything possible to make up their lost set, but playing on Saturday would have been logistically impossible.