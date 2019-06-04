Dead Daisies and Ex-Crue Singer John Corabi Goes it Alone

As was very recently documented in the Netflix movie The Dirt, Mötley Crüe and singer Vince Neil parted ways in February 1992, and former The Scream vocalist John Corabi was hired in his place. The one, self-titled, album that Corabi recorded with the band in '94 is a bone of contention among fans, but to these ears it's an underrated gem. In fact, Corabi has been performing the album in full on the Live 94 tour recently.
Never one to stop working, he's also fronted the bands Union and The Dead Daisies, and now he's busy working on a solo album. He's performing at the Whisky this week, so we chatted...
L.A. WEEKLY: We're looking forward to seeing you at the Whisky — what can we expect from the set this time?
JOHN CORABI: Pretty much a career retrospect, storytelling, joke fest! Just a low-key, relaxed vibe of music. With hopefully a few “special guests.”
Did you enjoy the recent tour playing the Crüe album all the way through?
Yes and no...lol. It’s great seeing the support and fan reaction to the Live 94 shows, but it’s a bit of a grind doing them. I just did four shows in a row in Australia and it was a bit difficult as the vocals on the original record are so FULL TILT! I don’t mind doing the shows, I just need to be a little more restrictive though to how many in a row...
Do you have any new solo material on the way? I know there was a Dead Daisies album last year...
I’m writing and recording a new solo record now!
Do you like playing the Whisky? Any memories?
I have a ton of memories about The Whisky! The No Bozo jams, The Motley '94 listening party, and all the times I’ve played there. Now, I get to come back to town and play, see some friends and hopefully bop down to the Rainbow for a cocktail and some food.
Do you think the boost in interest in Crüe following the movie will bring more people out to see you? Also, what did you think of the way you were portrayed in the film?
I don’t know if there will be a boost per say for me, but I understand it’s been quite a big boost for Mötley. Personally, I just want to be my own guy and enjoy life and I’ve accepted the fact that Mötley is Vince, Nikki, Tommy and Mick. So I expect nothing from that camp at all. I was actually surprised I was even mentioned in the movie at all. I didn’t expect it. I am a bit disappointed that they couldn’t lock down Morgan Freeman to play me though... lol.
John Corabi plays with Generation Mangled, Captor of Sin, APRTN and The Advocates at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Whisky A Go Go.
