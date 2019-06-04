Dead Daisies and Ex-Crue Singer John Corabi Goes it Alone

As was very recently documented in the Netflix movie The Dirt, Mötley Crüe and singer Vince Neil parted ways in February 1992, and former The Scream vocalist John Corabi was hired in his place. The one, self-titled, album that Corabi recorded with the band in '94 is a bone of contention among fans, but to these ears it's an underrated gem. In fact, Corabi has been performing the album in full on the Live 94 tour recently.

Never one to stop working, he's also fronted the bands Union and The Dead Daisies, and now he's busy working on a solo album. He's performing at the Whisky this week, so we chatted...

L.A. WEEKLY: We're looking forward to seeing you at the Whisky — what can we expect from the set this time?

JOHN CORABI: Pretty much a career retrospect, storytelling, joke fest! Just a low-key, relaxed vibe of music. With hopefully a few “special guests.”