Dana Williams Blends Jazz, Folk and Soul

Dana Williams is the daughter of guitarist David Williams, who worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna and Whitney Houston and is sadly no longer with us. Her pedigree is exemplary, but Williams isn't content to ride the wave of family fame. Rather, she's taking the bull by the horns and creating some gorgeous, jazzy R&B that has seen her enjoy comparisons to Ella Fitzgerald. She plays the Hotel Cafe this week, so we had a chat.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start singing, writing and performing, and when did you realize it could be a career?

I've been singing for as long as I can remember. My dad was a musician, so there were always guitars lying around. I didn't become serious about learning how to play the guitar until I was about 13, and I have been writing my own music ever since. Growing up in a musical family, I always imagined that I would pursue a career in music; I just didn't know to what capacity. Since I have always been so shy, I wasn't always drawn to performing, but now I feel like it is just another opportunity for me to express myself.