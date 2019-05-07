Combichrist Brings the Fire to L.A.

Industrial metal band Combichrist play the Regent this week in support of new album One Fire, so we chatted with Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua about it all...

L.A. WEEKLY: One Fire comes out in June — how do you think the band has grown/evolved since This Is Where Death Begins?

ANDY LAPLEGUA: This Is Where Death Begins was kinda the reset button for Combichrist. One Fire is a clean slate. It’s brutally honest, and got elements of everything I’ve ever done.

What have you been writing about? What has been influencing the lyrical subject matter?

Mostly I’ve realized how much of an impact I have on the listeners. Early days, it was always fun to provoke people, but I’m taking a stand to take responsibility and try to make a better impression. I’m trying my best to make people aware that mental illness is something real. Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean you can just “suck it up.” It’s real. Talk to someone, get help. There is no shame in opening up.