Coachella Survival Essentials

Heading down to the Coachella campgrounds in Indio, there’s always one thing that crosses everyone’s mind: “Did I forget anything?” While some may pack their outfits weeks in advance, day-by-day, some (me) only remember to pack the evening before.

With that said, the three-hour drive from Los Angeles was rough when I realized I had forgotten sunglasses. This was definitely an essential against the blazing sun shining down on concertgoers for three days straight. Not only was this going to protect my eyes but it also gives me a sense of confidence to be able to hide behind the shades.

On that note, we spoke with various artists and festival-goers to see what items/things they feel are needed to survive Coachella weekend.