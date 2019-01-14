Chuuwee Never Loses His Flavor

South Sacramento rapper Chuuwee performs with L.A. pal Trizz at Los Globos on Jan. 17, so we chatted with him about his story so far.
L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start making music, and when did you realize that it could be a career?
I started making music around 9 or 10 years old. It wasn’t until around age 14, in my eighth-grade year, that I ever had the idea at all to do it professionally. That was my first attempt — I was in a group called Da Squad and we made a mixtape in our friend's garage. Ironically, I was considered the worst in the group.
Describe your sound/style, in your own words.
It’s hard to describe my style — it’s very unorthodox. It can’t be labeled hip-hop, trap, rap. It’s just all the best parts of songwriting and hip-hop in a thunderstorm.
You're from Sacramento — are you still based there? How do the hip-hop scenes differ between Sacramento, San Francisco and L.A., in your opinion?
Yes, I am from Sacramento, and I currently live in Chula Vista (San Diego). The hip-hop scenes from NorCal to SoCal differ in what people think the majors go for. L.A./SoCal goes from trap rap to experimental R&B — more outside-the-box styles of hip-hop — whilst San Fran/Bay Area is more catered to the hyphy/street rap, just in my opinion.
What can we expect from this L.A. set from you?
In my L.A. set you can expect the entire AMB Series with Trizz as well as some new music I want to share, and a couple of joints from my new album The Tip of a Tab. I haven’t had a chance to perform anything from it yet, so I’m pretty excited to see how people react.
What's next from you, in 2019?
I don’t even know where to begin to correctly answer this but what I will say is next from me is the completion of my five-part Dystopia series and a full-on Chuuwee national tour.
Chuuwee performs with Trizz at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Los Globos.
