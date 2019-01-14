Chuuwee Never Loses His Flavor

South Sacramento rapper Chuuwee performs with L.A. pal Trizz at Los Globos on Jan. 17, so we chatted with him about his story so far.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start making music, and when did you realize that it could be a career?

I started making music around 9 or 10 years old. It wasn’t until around age 14, in my eighth-grade year, that I ever had the idea at all to do it professionally. That was my first attempt — I was in a group called Da Squad and we made a mixtape in our friend's garage. Ironically, I was considered the worst in the group.