Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande Top the Bill at Coachella 2019

The main stage headliners at both weekends of Coachella this year will be Childish Gambino (Friday), Tame Impala (Saturday) and Ariana Grande (Sunday). The full lineup was announced on Wednesday evening, and tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, at coachella.com.
There are plenty of local artists on the bill, including ska-punks The Interrupters, alt-rockers Weezer, DJ NGHTMRE, pop songstress Billie Eilish, Compton rapper YG and more.
Charlotte Gainsbourg, Janelle Monáe, Aphex Twin and Chvrches are other highlights on what is a typically eclectic lineup.
The full bill can be seen below:
