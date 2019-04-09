Charlotte de Witte's Techno-chella

Fresh Belgian techno DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte's Coachella appearances this year are yet another checkmark as her career continues on its startling upward trajectory. She's already appeared on the cover of DJ Mag and made her Essential Mix debut on Radio 1 in the U.K. She's picking up new fans all the time, so festival-goers should be sure to check her out. We chatted about all of this and more...

L.A. WEEKLY: Will this be your first time performing at Coachella? If not, how did it go last time? If so, what does it mean to you?

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE: It’s actually going to be my very first Coachella ever. I always wanted to go there when I was younger but never actually made it. Coachella is a festival that’s very high on the bucket list for many artists. Needless to say, I’m very excited to go there, not only as a DJ but also as a festival-goer.

For the newbie, describe your style/sound.

I play techno. I would describe the kind of music I play as stripped, repetitive, loopy, relentless, effective and functional. It’s quite fast, usually above 130 BPM, and simply meant to make you dance and have a good time. Put away your cellphones and lose yourself in the music.