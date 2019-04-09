Charlotte de Witte's Techno-chella

Fresh Belgian techno DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte's Coachella appearances this year are yet another checkmark as her career continues on its startling upward trajectory. She's already appeared on the cover of DJ Mag and made her Essential Mix debut on Radio 1 in the U.K. She's picking up new fans all the time, so festival-goers should be sure to check her out. We chatted about all of this and more...
L.A. WEEKLY: Will this be your first time performing at Coachella? If not, how did it go last time? If so, what does it mean to you?
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE: It’s actually going to be my very first Coachella ever. I always wanted to go there when I was younger but never actually made it. Coachella is a festival that’s very high on the bucket list for many artists. Needless to say, I’m very excited to go there, not only as a DJ but also as a festival-goer.
For the newbie, describe your style/sound.
I play techno. I would describe the kind of music I play as stripped, repetitive, loopy, relentless, effective and functional. It’s quite fast, usually above 130 BPM, and simply meant to make you dance and have a good time. Put away your cellphones and lose yourself in the music.
Do you enjoy festivals, or do you prefer intimate club gigs?
Many people have asked me this question throughout the years and I honestly can’t pick one. Both of them are extremely nice to do and also essentially very different. I think it’s the perfect balance to have a festival season in summer and a club season winter. It’s literally the perfect combination.
What can we expect from your Coachella set?
I’ll try and bring a functional techno set that still very strongly represents my sound but also fits the environment. Playing a full-on underground club set is not something that would fit in the Californian desert, so I’ll have to keep that in mind during the prep time of my set.
What's next for you in 2018, after Coachella?
Many things! I’ll continue to travel the world with upcoming gigs all over Europe and North and South America. The rest of the world will follow after summer. The most interesting thing that’s about to happen probably revolves around my concept KNTXT, which I founded almost five years ago. We’ve been hosting parties on an international basis and we’re about to announce something big. More releases and remix news is coming soon as well. These are crazy but exciting times.
