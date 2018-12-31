BoomBox Have the Right Melody for the Right Beat

With Alabama project BoomBox, main man Zion Godchaux blends house and disco with psychedelic rock. He wants to play, he says, anything that you might hear blasting out of a boombox, and that's exactly what the duo (completed by DJ Harry following the departure of Russ Randolph in 2017) have been doing since first emerging in 2004. BoomBox play the Teragram on Wednesday, Jan. 2, so we chatted with Godchaux about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: How do you think the BoomBox sound has evolved since you first emerged in 2004?

ZION GODCHAUX: I've always just tried to find the right melody for the right beat, which usually leads to the right feel. So for me, evolving means getting better at that, which I can only hope that I have over time.