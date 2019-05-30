Book of the Month: Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music

Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music (Imagine!/Charlesbridge) by Daniel Bukszpan

For the many of us who weren't fortunate enough to have been there (because we weren't born), and even for those that were, the original Woodstock Festival has become one of the most storied events in rock and popular music history. Thanks to the movie and countless campfire legends, there's so much that we know about the festival, so many nuggets that have become rock & roll folklore.

The free love at the the free festival in the free-flowing mud. The brown acid. Hendrix's dramatic closing set. Janis, The Who, The Dead, Joe Cocker and more, all putting in career-defining performances. There are legitimate reasons we still talk about Woodstock.