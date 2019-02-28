Book of the Month: Butthole Surfers: What Does Regret Mean?

Butthole Surfers: What Does Regret Mean? (Melodic Virtue) by Aaron Tanner

The aesthetic of this retrospective is immediately striking. The neon pink semi-profile on the cover, the scrawled notes and flyers inside — the coffee-table book has the feel of a super-organized fanzine.

And it is a coffee-table book. Frontman Gibby Haynes said as much in the press release accompanying the release. “We’re all history buffs. We drink coffee. We like tables. Personally, I’m a big fan of the Cherner oval dining table. And the book wasn’t our idea,” he said, rather cryptically.