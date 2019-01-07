Boinkasaurus: From Joke Band to Jazzy Schmooze-Pop Brilliance

That band name, Boinkasaurus, is eye-catching from the off, ain't it? It makes it tough to get a handle on what they're all about, but their Facebook page states that they "promote sexual revolution via neo-spiritual schmooze-pop buffoonery." Fair enough, but we need to know more. They play the Love Song this week, so we took the opportunity to chat with the band's Eve Elliott.

L.A. WEEKLY: When and how did the band form, and what was the mission?

EVE ELLIOTT: As roommates, Richard [Ross] and I are always singing silly made-up songs around the house. We played together in a Korean swing band before starting Boinkasaurus around March 2017. Originally it was supposed to be a joke band with no rehearsals and no real songs, but that dream quickly ended and now we are an ordinary band that rehearses. Trevor [Anderies] and Eric [Klerks] are friends from the L.A. jazz scene whom we roped into playing with us.



Describe the sound. Who are the main influences?

Our sound is the result of myriad influences. Richard draws a lot from Motown and early rock & roll; his songs are raw and groove-driven but with some dance-y powder-puff twinkle in there. I’m a lover of Balkan folk music and my songs often mix those traditional rhythms with elements from Afrobeat, jazz and prog rock. Music greats like Frank Zappa and Les Claypool are inspirational to us in terms of the way they combine funny and irreverent lyrics with intricate songwriting and instrumental shreddery.