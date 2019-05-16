Best Old School Rocker: Jimmy Angel

Unbelievable. That word keeps coming to mind anytime the subject of Jimmy Angel arises. A vigorous, rafter raising showman with steely tenor pipes, and wild stage moves copped from James Brown and Jackie Wilson, Angel looks nothing like a man who has spent the last 60 years shouting the big beat gospel and he sure as hell doesn’t look 84, yet he is.

His career path is equally improbable yet all verfiably true: plucked from obscurity circa '59 to become the teen idol protégé of infamous Mafia Don Joe Colombo (who took control of the Profaci Family in 1963), Angel was a fixture at the Copacabana, Peppermint Lounge and a million other joints. One of them, Fun City, was where he opened for Jimi Hendrix but save the disbelief, because that night Colombo rival Crazy Joey Gallo dispatched a couple of goons who opened fire on him from the audience. They missed him, killed an innocent bystander and got away clean—just another day at the office for Jimmy.

After Colombo was gunned down in Columbus Circle on live TV at one of his notorious Italian American Civil Rights League events—featuring Angel, Sammy Davis Jr and Tom Jones—the singer did time in Nashville, Hollywood and spent decades in Tokyo, where he worked at Yakuza afterhours clubs, did halftime shows at Tokyo Dome and sang ballads at Tokyo Disneyland while Mickey and Minnie skated together.