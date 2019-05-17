Best Of L.A. Music Winners: Hip-Hop

Best Rapper

Nipsey Hussle's legacy will live on for eternity. Not only was he trying to better his own life and those around him, but he was trying to better the city of Los Angeles as a whole. Aside from his efforts in entrepreneurship, opening and supporting black-owned businesses all across town, the South L.A. MC has proven over and over again why he's one of the hardest spitters to come out of the West Coast, period. When his highly-anticipated album Victory Lap finally arrived in February of last year, the All Money In rapper showcased growth, strength, vulnerability, intelligence and, of course, hustle, with standout singles such as "Last Time That I Checc'd" and "Rap N*ggas." The Marathon Continues mixtape will be a slogan to live on for generations to come, as old and new fans come to discover the power in his music. —Shirley Ju

Best Venue for Live Rap

There's The Forum, there's Staples Center, there's El Rey Theatre, there's The Fonda Theatre, there's The Novo ... and then there's The Roxy. This is the perfect amount of intimacy when it comes to a concert or show, especially when it comes to your favorite artist performing. Located on Sunset Boulevard, the venue is a well-respected space whenever an artist has a tour stop in Los Angeles. The huge arenas and stadiums are cool if you're trying to rage, but The Roxy packs in all the emotions, joy and happiness that come with a live performance. An unforgettable moment is when Roy Woods brought out Drake during his Say Less Tour. Drizzy popping up at a spot with 500-person capacity? That evening was priceless. —Shirley Ju

Best collective

Out of all the hip-hop collectives to date, Top Dawg Entertainment comes out on top once again (no pun intended). For Los Angeles specifically, Top Dawg's label serves as the biggest, most well-respected collective since the legendary Death Row era. The group includes de facto leader Kendrick Lamar — who has unleashed four incredible rap albums — Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul and, most recently, Reason. Beyond the music, it's their involvement in movies and television, providing the soundtrack for Black Panther and "Power Is Power" (with SZA) for Game of Thrones respectively. —Shirley Ju