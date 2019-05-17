Best Of L.A. Music: Electronic

Best Dubstep DJ/Producer

Whether you've been rocking out to his bass-heavy tunes this past year, or simply laughing along with him on Snapchat and Twitter, it's impossible to deny that Spock has had a huge year. The guy comes from a metal background and it shows; he knows how to make a tune build and build before it ferociously explodes. He vibe seems to be all about not taking himself too seriously, while taking his music deadly seriously. That's a potent combo, and it's working. —Brett Callwood



Best Techno DJ/Producer

Formerly known as Audio Injection, DJ/producer David Flores cleverly shortened his byname to Truncate in 2011. In techno circles, Flores is both a local legend and an international superstar. His prolific output of razor-sharp, masterfully-produced techno regularly finds its way into the sets of the genre's biggest DJs — Chris Liebing, Speedy J and Luke Slater, to name a few. Flores was a longtime associate of Droid Behavior and now promotes underground events (with Droid co-founder Moe Espinosa and visual artist Greg Sullivan) called, simply, Observe. Observe parties will take place in Detroit in May (during Movement) and in Chicago in June. —Matt Miner

Best House DJ/Producer

Although he is originally from San Francisco, Martin Mendoza, aka Doc Martin, may be the quintessential Los Angeles DJ. Calling L.A. home for many years now, Mendoza is highly charismatic behind the decks and in person, and he is much beloved by the many devotees of his long-running Sublevel events. As a DJ and producer, his sound is constantly evolving but always rooted in house music. You can catch Mendoza at Paradise in the Park LA on Saturday, June 1 (at Grand Park, with Jamie Jones, Loco Dice and others). —Matt Miner