Bella Novela Prepare to Incinerate

Long Beach power rockers Bella Novela have been active since 2007, blending the big tunes of ABBA with the pomp of Queen and the epic metal of Iron Maiden. They're about to release their fourth album, and they're playing a record release show with Fartbarf at Alex's Bar this weekend, so we chatted with singer Jackie Laws.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did the band form, and what was the mission?

JACKIE LAWS: We formed about 10 years ago. We’ve been friends for quite a long time, and we were at a rock & roll summer camp for kids where we were camp counselors. After the kids would go to sleep, we were so inspired by working with them and writing music that we would start writing our own music. That’s how the band started. We started working together, and we share a common goal and idea with our musical tastes.

Your fourth album, Incinerate, is about to drop — how has the style evolved?

I feel that with this album in particular, there’s a lot of anger and rage behind it and a lot of stuff that’s going on in the nation right now. As female musicians, and among women in general, we’re able to channel a lot of those societal feelings into this album. I think that really helps give us a vision and a goal to write to.