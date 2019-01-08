Audiovent: Dirty Sexy Knights In Hollywood

Calabasas alt-rock band Audiovent formed as The Vent in the '90s. After signing to Atlantic and changing their name, they released the album Dirty Sexy Knights in Paris in 2002, and it looked like their star was only going to rise. However, two years later they had split up. A reunion tour with Hoobastank was planned for 2018 and ultimately abandoned, but Audiovent are performing a show at the Viper Room on Jan. 11, so we chatted with guitarist Benjamin Einziger about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: You guys split in 2004 — what prompted the reunion?

BENJAMIN EINZIGER: Over the years, 15 to be exact, we've gently broached the idea of getting together to rehearse and/or play a concert as Audiovent. However, the reunion concept would usually fall by the wayside, and another year would pass by. About six months ago, I'd posted (on my personal Facebook page) a live concert we'd played for MTV at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and it received a rather compelling response; lots of remarks from people telling us to reunite, write songs, go on tour, etc. Our friend Dan, from the band Hoobastank, wrote me a message, telling me he “missed our band's music,” and asked me if we'd open for them on their national tour. I asked the rest of Audiovent, and they were all down to give it a shot. Unfortunately the Hoobastank tour was canceled. However, that prompted us to book our own reunion show at the Viper Room.