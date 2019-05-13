Ariana Grande's Sweetener Is Slightly Sour

On April 19th, about a month into Ariana Grande's Sweetener world tour, the pop star tweeted, "Making [music] is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell…i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don’t have anything. love u."

It was hard not to have this on my mind as I watched Grande's performance at The Forum this past Friday, her third sold out show in Los Angeles last week (the first two were at the Staples Center). While Grande was able to demonstrate her outstanding vocal chops, the show itself seemed lacking for one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, something that almost certainly is linked to Grande's current state of mind.

It was obvious that the heartbreaking terrorist attack at her show in Manchester, England, on her last tour two years ago took its toll on her. Grande had a "plastic bag policy" at the Forum show, meaning purses were not allowed into the venue. Cameras were not allowed in the venue either, including simple point and shoot ones (despite the fact that everyone's cell phone is also a camera). It's commendable that Grande wants to make sure she and her fans are safe, but the venue already has metal detectors, so it seemed a little excessive, especially since the venue was charging $5 to check cameras and purses if you didn't want to trek back to your car to drop them off. The attack, combined with the suicide of Grande's ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller and her public breakup with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, has no doubt given Grande a rough couple of years.