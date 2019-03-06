Album of the Week: X's Los Angeles

Between now and April 12, Fat Possum Records is reissuing the first four albums by pioneering L.A. punk rock band X. March 22 will see the release of Wild Gift, while on April 12 both Under the Big Black Sun and More Fun in the New World will come out. But last week, before all that, we were treated to the new edition of the band's classic 1980 Los Angeles debut.

This isn't the first time the album has been given a dust 'n' polish treatment; in 2001, Rhino Records released it with five demos and remixes accompanying the nine original songs. There is no sign of those five tracks this time. Rather, Fat Possum has included live versions of "Soul Kitchen," "Sugarlight" and "Your Phone's Off the Hook, but You're Not."

The album, of course, is a bona fide masterpiece. Produced by The Doors' Ray Manzarek, the album includes a cover of The Doors' song "Soul Kitchen" from their '67 self-titled debut. It's impressive that X took one of The Doors' more lifeless psychedelic dirges and turned it into something so fresh and fun. That Manzarek was involved in the recording has always been fascinating. Legend tells that, prior to working with the band, he saw X live and fell in love when he heard their hyper-fast cover of "Soul Kitchen" (he didn't initially recognize it).