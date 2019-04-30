Album Of the Week: The Wildhearts' Renaissance Men

It's no exaggeration to state that The Wildhearts are the best British band of the past 30 years. Eyebrows may raise at that, scoffs might be uttered, but for the most part that's because barely a fraction of the number of people who should be aware of this ludicrously brilliant band actually are. That the likes of Mumford & Sons and Coldplay sell hundreds of thousands of records and tickets on this side of the Atlantic while The Wildhearts wallow in relative obscurity is the very definition of unjust.

Those of us in the know (in the States) do at least get to enjoy the fact that we've been in on one of music's best kept secrets for three full decades. It's worth noting, by the way, that the band's British fanbase is fiercely loyal as is the Japanese, to name but two.

The Wildhearts formed in 1989, went through a few members before settling down, released the Mondo Akimbo a Go-Go EP in '92, and never looked back. Three EPs, nine full-length albums and countless singles later, and we're still waiting for the day that they release a dud. Seriously, their worst B-side is better than most bands' hit singles. Their consistency is near-alarming.