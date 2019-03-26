Album of the Week: Suzi Quatro's No Control

The story of Suzi Quatro has been told multiple times by now. The Detroit rocker was in the bands The Pleasure Seekers and Cradle with her sisters in the ’60s before moving across the Atlantic to work with Mickie Most at the start of the ’70s, in time for the glitter boom. Singles such as "Can the Can" and "Devil Gate Drive" were hits in Europe and Australia at a time when bands like Slade, T-Rex, Wizzard and the Bay City Rollers were huge.

That period in the ’70s, and a turn as Leather Tuscadero on Happy Days, helped Quatro really cement her status. It all looked like a ton of fun. But with the benefit of time, we're able to see just how important Quatro has been. Joan Jett says so at every available opportunity. Because Quatro was and is a bad-ass. She didn't over-sexualize herself to sell records — rather, she proved that she could go toe to toe with the men, wearing much the same leather gear. Forty years ago, no less.

Even better — at 68 years old, she sounds absolutely phenomenal. That her new album, No Control, has been released on SPV/Steamhammer — imprints usually associated with the heaviest of metal — is a massive statement. Because from the opening, "No Soul/No Control," it's clear that Quatro means business here. It's a hard-edged, uncompromising rocker that showcases Quatro's still killer voice.