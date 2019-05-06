Album of the Week: Sumo Princess' When An Electric Storm

Sumo Princess have been around for nearly three years, but it's taken until now to release their debut full length album. It's been worth it, because When An Electric Storm is a half-crazed, schizophrenic, operatic, swampy beast of a record.

Despite the curveball nature of the album, reference points are made easy because all we have to do is look at the duo's resumes. Drummer Gene Trautmann has played with Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Mark Lanegan and '80s paisley underground band The Miracle Workers. Meanwhile, Abby Travis has had a bit of a journeywoman-like career, performing with the likes of The Go-Go's, Cher, Beck, Elastica, KMFDM and Masters of Reality.

Put all of that together, and you can see the shape of Sumo Princess start to form. Certainly the Sabbath-esque elements of QOTSA and Masters of Reality, the quirk of Beck, the fuzzy indie of Elastica, the melodic suss of the Go-Go's and even some cold KMFDM 'tude. It all makes sense.