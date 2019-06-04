Album of the Week: Solvej Schou's Quiet For Too Long

Solvej Schou

Quiet For Too Long (Independent)

Make no mistake, there is a war on women taking place right now. The anti-abortion bill in Alabama might be the snowball that causes an avalanche, as Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Utah and Iowa push to join the parade of misogyny and pseudo-science. It's a terrifying time to be alive.

Songwriter, writer and feminist Solvej Schou knows this all too well. She's timed the release of her new album, Quiet For Too Long, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. That's something worth remembering, but it also serves to hammer home just how heinous the current moves to restrict a woman's autonomy over her own body are.