Album of the Week: Sharon Van Etten's "Remind Me Tomorrow"EXPAND
Buck Meek

Album of the Week: Sharon Van Etten's "Remind Me Tomorrow"

Matt Miner | January 24, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA



Sharon Van Etten

Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

In the four-plus years since her last album, Are We There, Sharon Van Etten’s life took several new turns. Van Etten guest starred on the Netflix series The OA and performed her song “Tarifa” at the Roadhouse on Twin Peaks (don’t call it “the Bang Bang Bar”). In 2017, she became a mother. More changes are in store for 2019 — her publicist told L.A. Weekly that Van Etten plans to relocate to Los Angeles this year.

On Friday, Van Etten released Remind Me Tomorrow, perhaps her best work to date. In contrast to the stripped-down indie folk of Are We There and the musician’s earlier output, a Roland Jupiter-4 synthesizer features prominently on Remind Me Tomorrow, particularly on its first two singles: “Comeback Kid” is a boldly titled three minutes of triumphant new wave; the whirring “Jupiter 4” plays like a love song to Sharon’s new (vintage) synth. Van Etten will tour this winter in support of Remind Me Tomorrow; the final night will be here in L.A.

Remind Me Tomorrow is available now, via Jagjaguwar. Sharon Van Etten performs Friday, March 1, at 8 p.m. at the Theatre at Ace Hotel with special guest Nilüfer Yanya.

Album of the Week: Sharon Van Etten's "Remind Me Tomorrow"
Jagjaguwar

