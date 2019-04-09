Album of the Week: Pearl Harbor & the Explosions

Pearl Harbor & the Explosions

Pearl Harbor & the Explosions (Blixa Sounds reissue)

As everybody should know by now, the music industry is rarely fair. When a German teen then known as Pearl E. Gates left her homeland in search of the exciting music she'd been reading about in San Francisco, changed her name to Pearl Harbor and formed the Explosions with the Stench Brothers (bassist Hilary and drummer John), things should have really taken off.

The self-titled debut album was released in 1980, and there's absolutely no reason why the many new wave fans buying records at that time shouldn't have lapped it up with manic enthusiasm. Pearl Harbor & the Explosions made the cover of Bam Magazine, they toured with the Talking Heads, and they started to develop a bit of a buzz.