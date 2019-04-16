Album of the Week: Operators' Radiant Dawn

Operators

Radiant Dawn (Last Gang)

Operators are the brainchild of Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Boeckner, known for the projects Wolf Parade, Divine Fits, Atlas Strategic and Handsome Furs. Wolf Parade are still very much a going concern but, while that band has a conventional indie-rock vibe, Operators are something else entirely.

The first hints of greatness came with the release of EP1 in 2014, followed by the debut full-lengther, Blue Wave, two years later. But it's the majesty of the 14 songs that fill Radiant Dawn that show just how far this group has come.