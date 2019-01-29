Album of the Week: Fawns of Love's "Permanent"

Fawns of Love

Permanent

Permanent is the second album from Bakersfield dream-pop project Fawns of Love, the core duo of which is Jenny Andreotti (vocals) and her husband, Joseph (nearly everything else, although Josiah Mazzachi helps out on percussion and backing vocals). The album, which was released on Jan. 18, happens to be their first for Test Pattern Records.

To be honest, this writer wasn’t familiar with the band prior to putting this latest piece of vinyl on the turntable, but the modest back catalog will be explored. This pair makes a mockery of the age-old notion that spouses shouldn’t work together. Indeed, the Andreottis complement each other beautifully. Joseph creates gorgeous swathes of moody, melancholic music — one layer on another, all designed to swim through the consciousness while also framing the beautifully understated vocals of Jenny.

The singer has said that two of her biggest influences are New Zealand band The Chills (hence the cover of “Rocket Science” on the last EP) and Kate Bush (hence the band name, a tribute to the Hounds of Love album). But Jenny’s vocals are far more subtle than Bush’s operatic croon, blending seamlessly into the song. It’s not on top of the music, it’s part of it.

As is the case with a lot of dream-pop, there’s a very ’80s sound (The Smiths, Joy Division), which is by design and partially due to the impact of Korg Organs. But it doesn’t sound dated at all. Rather, this is an album that you just want to put on, lie back and enjoy.

