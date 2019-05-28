Album of the Week: Dead Kennedys' DK 40



Dead Kennedys

DK 40 (Manifesto Records)

We've been celebrating 40 years of the Dead Kennedys for the past year. That's 40 years of politically incisive, fearless lyrics, and of recognizing and standing up to fascism in all of its forms. Four decades of some of the most exciting, infectiously catchy yet uncompromising punk rock tunes ever conceived.

Just to throw a turd in the punchbowl, because these things shouldn't be romanticized too much, it also means years of in-fighting and court cases, replacement singers after 15 years of nothing. Bad blood and public sniping.