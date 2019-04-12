About a Man: On Managing Kurt Cobain

Music biz macher, political activist and author Danny Goldberg’s new book is Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain (Ecco), a reminiscence of his time as Nirvana’s co-manager and confidante to the band’s late leader.

For many, Cobain was the Last Rock Star, a purveyor of pre–hip-hop rock who combined snot-nosed edge and volume with melody, lyricism and gravitas, leaping tall radio formats in a single bound and, as Goldberg points out, appealing to fans of “punk, commercial alternative, metal, mainstream rock and pop.”

Goldberg maintains that “Kurt defined the entire breadth of his public life as art,” and treated everything from a recording session to a photo op as outlets for serious creative expression. He quotes Allen Ginsberg on Bob Dylan to describe Cobain as a carrier of “the bohemian torch of enlightenment and self-empowerment.” Like Dylan, like The Beatles, Goldberg notes that “Kurt’s art gave dignity to underdogs and did so in a way that cracked the code of mass culture so that millions could share in it.”