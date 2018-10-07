A Star Has Left the Sky: John Wicks, R.I.P.

Singer-guitarist John Wicks of the British power-pop band The Records, who were best known for the classic 1978 pop gem “Starry Eyes,” passed away in a Burbank hospice on Sunday morning, Oct. 7.
The native of Reading, England, was a longtime resident of Los Angeles after relocating to the United States in 1994. Over the years, Wicks performed frequently in Los Angeles and toured overseas with varying lineups of The Records. And while The Records are most often remembered for their influential early albums — Shades in Bed (1979), Crashes (1980) and Music on Both Sides (1982) — the later incarnations of the group also created numerous other crucial if underrated power-pop, new-wave and punk-inflected original songs.
When Wicks wasn’t fronting The Records, he also had a productive solo career on such collections as the country-flavored album Solace in Wonderland (1994) as well as Lessons Learned (2011) and Works in Progress (2012).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Wicks, who had been battling cancer for several years, nonetheless was able to tour and perform locally until not long before his death. Among his recent collaborations, he had been working with Bangles drummer Debbi Peterson.
“He was the best,” says Wicks’ longtime friend and colleague Keith Putney. “He had nothing but respect for his fellow musicians. His whole life was music. He fought and fought [against cancer] with the ultimate goal of continuing to perform and compose music. … I know he had a lot more in him. That was his one regret, because he knew that too.”
As more details come in, this post will be updated.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!