A Star Has Left the Sky: John Wicks, R.I.P.

Singer-guitarist John Wicks of the British power-pop band The Records, who were best known for the classic 1978 pop gem “Starry Eyes,” passed away in a Burbank hospice on Sunday morning, Oct. 7.

The native of Reading, England, was a longtime resident of Los Angeles after relocating to the United States in 1994. Over the years, Wicks performed frequently in Los Angeles and toured overseas with varying lineups of The Records. And while The Records are most often remembered for their influential early albums — Shades in Bed (1979), Crashes (1980) and Music on Both Sides (1982) — the later incarnations of the group also created numerous other crucial if underrated power-pop, new-wave and punk-inflected original songs.

When Wicks wasn’t fronting The Records, he also had a productive solo career on such collections as the country-flavored album Solace in Wonderland (1994) as well as Lessons Learned (2011) and Works in Progress (2012).