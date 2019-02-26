A Muted Robyn Is Still a Stellar Robyn

Swedish singer Robyn, self-described as the "most killingest pop star on the planet," returned to Los Angeles for her first live concert since she toured with Röyksopp five years ago, and her first solo concert in eight years (both times she headlined the Hollywood Bowl). Appearing at the Hollywood Palladium, the concert was one of the final events in the 2019 Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles. While the festival may have been reaching its conclusion, Robyn was just rolling in to promote her latest album, Honey.

At her second sold-out show at the Palladium on Saturday, Feb. 23, the Robyn we got was just as much fun as the Robyn of five and eight years ago, but because of the set list and the venue itself, there seemed to be a little something missing this time around. Robyn started the night on a high note with the title track of her latest album (which is one of the best songs on the album). She emerged with her band onto a nicely decorated stage, the centerpiece of which was a giant sculpture of three hands holding one another. Her vocals were crisp and spot-on, and remained that way for the entire night.

The energy stayed strong as she followed up "Honey" with two of her biggest hits from her career-defining Body Talk album: "Indestructible" and "Hang With Me." As Robyn approaches her 40s (she turns the big 4-0 in June), her crazy dance moves were a bit tamer than they were at previous local gigs. She still did her iconic choreography to "Call Your Girlfriend" during the bridge, and she still definitely moved around the stage way more than most 40-year-olds would be able to, but her movement was noticeably different than how it used to be.