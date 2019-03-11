311 Movie to Be Screened at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre

On Monday, March 11, a documentary film celebrating the 30-year career of Nebraska alt-rockers 311 will be screened at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Band members Nick Hexum, Doug "SA" Martinez, Tim Mahoney, P-Nut and Chad Sexton will be in attendance.

The film, Enlarged to Show Detail 3, has been produced by the band and Wayne Price. According to a press release, "The film is a testament to 311’s devotion to their fans and largely shot, edited and inspired by dedicated fans of the band."

March 11 (311 Day) will see the movie on hundreds of big screens around the country for just one night. The original ETSD came out in 1996, while the second was released in 2001, but this is the first to be shown in movie theaters.